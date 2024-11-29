Wires

At least 27 people died and more than 100 are missing after a boat capsizes on Niger River, authorities in Nigeria say

At least 27 people died and more than 100 are missing after a boat capsizes on Niger River, authorities in Nigeria say.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 29, 2024 at 6:48PM

ABUJA, Nigeria — At least 27 people died and more than 100 are missing after a boat capsizes on Niger River, authorities in Nigeria say.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

At least 27 people died and more than 100 are missing after a boat capsizes on Niger River, authorities in Nigeria say

At least 27 people died and more than 100 are missing after a boat capsizes on Niger River, authorities in Nigeria say.

Wires

The Chicago Bears have fired coach Matt Eberflus

Wires

At least 100 people are missing after a boat capsized along the River Niger in northern Nigeria, authorities say