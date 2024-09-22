TEHRAN, Iran — At least 19 people killed in coal mine 'incident' in eastern Iran, Iranian state TV reports.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 22, 2024 at 4:48AM
At least 30 people killed after a methane leak sparked an explosion at a coal mine in eastern Iran, state media reports
At least 30 people killed after a methane leak sparked an explosion at a coal mine in eastern Iran, state media reports.