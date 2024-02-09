KINSHASA, Congo — At least 18 people were killed Friday when the bus they were traveling on collided with a truck in the Congolese capital of Kinshasa, authorities said.

The bus collided with the truck as it tried to make a turn along a highway leading to the N'Djili International Airport, said Anaddolu Nganga, mayor of Kimbaseke municipality where the accident happened.

''All the bodies of the victims were taken to the morgue of the nearby hospital,'' Nganga said. Only two of the passengers survived with broken arms, he said.

Freddy Dongo, the head of the local road traffic agency, urged drivers to avoid excessive speeding, which is believed to be the cause of the accident.

''I also recommend the installation of concrete separators to avoid accidents," said Dongo, adding that an investigation will be carried out into the latest crash.

Road crashes along major roads in Congo are common. Local authorities have promised to educate drivers and enforce traffic rules but adherence to those rules is still low and defaulters often evade penalties.