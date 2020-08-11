MEXICO CITY — At least 13 people died early Tuesday when a bus overturned on a highway outside Mexico City, authorities said.
Federal Civil Defense Coordinator Luis Felipe Puente said via Twitter that 27 other people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. T
he accident closed a major inbound route to the capital on the Toluca-Mexico highway west of the city through the morning rush hour. Puente said the bus was traveling from the Pacific resort of Acapulco to the northern city of Guadalajara.
The crash was under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Worldwide virus cases top 20 million, doubling in six weeks
It took six months for the world to reach 10 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus. It took just over six weeks for that number…
World
A week after blast, Beirut pauses to remember the dead
The shattered city of Beirut on Tuesday marked a week since the catastrophic explosion that killed at least 171 people, injured thousands and plunged Lebanon into a deeper political crisis.
World
UN says more than 70 killed in clashes in South Sudan
More than 70 people were killed and dozens injured during weekend clashes between South Sudan's army and armed civilians in north-central Tonj, the United Nations reported Tuesday.
World
After multiple crises, this time some Lebanese feel broken
For nearly a week, Mona Zahran had to sleep on a couch pulled across her apartment's front door. Beirut's massive explosion knocked her doors off their hinges and shattered her windows, and she feared looters would take advantage of the chaos that has hit the Lebanese capital since.
World
Sudan imposes curfew in eastern city after clashes kill 13
Sudanese authorities Tuesday imposed a round-the-clock curfew in an eastern port city after tribal clashes earlier this week killed more than a dozen people and wounded more than 40 others.