At least 100 people killed in attacks on famine-hit camps in Sudan's Darfur, UN official says

Nkweta-Salami didn't identify the aid workers but Sudan's Doctors' Union said in a statement that six medical workers with the Relief International were killed when their hospital in Zamzam came under attack on Friday. They include Dr. Mahmoud Babaker Idris, a physician at the hospital, and Adam Babaker Abdallah, head of the group in the region, the union said.It blamed the RSF for ''this criminal and barbaric act.''