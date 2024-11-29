ABUJA, Nigeria — At least 100 people are missing after a boat capsized along the River Niger in northern Nigeria, authorities say.
At least 100 people are missing after a boat capsized along the River Niger in northern Nigeria, authorities say
At least 100 people are missing after a boat capsized along the River Niger in northern Nigeria, authorities say.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 29, 2024 at 2:26PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
At least 100 people are missing after a boat capsized along the River Niger in northern Nigeria, authorities say
At least 100 people are missing after a boat capsized along the River Niger in northern Nigeria, authorities say.