MEXICO CITY — At least 10 people died Saturday from a crash between a tractor-trailer and a pick-up truck carrying passengers in north-central Mexico, authorities said.
The accident occurred in the state of San Luis Potosí, northwest of Mexico City, according to the Secretariat for Security and Citizen Protection. Among the dead were five women, four minors and a man.
An undetermined number of injured people were taken to nearby clinics, the secretariat said.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.
