At least 10 people are killed by police in Mozambique post-election protests, medical groups say

Ten people died of gunshot wounds and another 63 were wounded by gunfire in protests between Oct. 18 and Oct. 26, the Medical Association of Mozambique and the Mozambique Order of Doctors said in a joint statement Wednesday. ''In most of the shootings, especially those that resulted in death, the intention of the police was to shoot to kill," Gilberto Manhiça, the head of the Order of Doctors, was quoted as saying by local media.