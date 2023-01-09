EDINA, Minn. — At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall.
The shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon Monday, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.
Edina city spokesperson Lauren Siebenaler said officers located blood inside the mall but haven't found whoever was hit. She said the discharge appears to have been accidental.
The shooting prompted authorities to lockdown half the mall for about 45 minutes.
Nineteen-year-old Johntae Hudson was shot and killed in the Mall of America on Dec. 23. Four teen-agers have been charged in his death.
