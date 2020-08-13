COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Police say at least one person has been stabbed in Norway's second-largest city and a suspect has been detained.
Local newspaper Bergens Tidende reported Thursday that a person with a knife had walked around a central square in Bergen and acted threatening. The newspaper says several people were reportedly stabbed but police have only located one with injuries.
The stabbing victim's condition was not known.
Police spokesman Bjarte Rebnor told Norwegian news agency NTB that a suspect, described as a woman, has been taken into custody.
"We are looking for more people injured in the area," Rebnor was quoted as saying.
Bergen is located some 300 kilometers (186 miles) northwest of Oslo.
