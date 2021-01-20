Birdwatchers flock to northern Minnesota

With help from local guides, birders from around the country flock to Sax-Zim Bog and other places in Minnesota to spot elusive owls and other rarities.
By Brian Peterson
March 31, 2021 — 9:36am
SCROLL
Professional birding guide Kim Risen (foreground) leads three bird watchers from Illinois on Auggie’s Bogwalk at Saz-Zim Bog, where serious bird-watchers come to get a glimpse of boreal species.
Brian Peterson, Star Tribune
Professional birding guides Alex Sundvall (second from left) and Kim Risen (second from right) were guiding three bird watchers from Illinois, Kate Scott (left), Julie Boatright (center) and Sue Baron (right).
Brian Peterson, Star Tribune
Bird-watchers from around the world come to Sax-Zim Bog to see species like great gray owls.
Brian Peterson, Star Tribune
For serious bird watchers, the Sax-Zim Bog in rural St. Louis County is a unique boreal habitat in the U.S. that attracts serious birdwatchers from around the world to see species like great grey owls and boreal chickadees not easily seen anywhere else. The Sax-Zim Bog is about a 300 square mile magic mix of habitats that boreal birds love.
Brian Peterson, Star Tribune
Sax-Zim Bog Welcome Center on Owl Avenue continues to serve as a Gateway to the Bog.
Brian Peterson, Star Tribune
There are about 10 guides who lead bird-watchers in Sax-Zim, including Kim Risen.
BRIAN PETESON, Brian Peterson, Star Tribune
A Northern hawk owl spotted high on its perch as day breaks in the Sax-Zim Bog.
Brian Peterson, Star Tribune
Professional birding guide Kim Risen added peanut butter to the feeders along Admiral Road.
Brian Peterson, Star Tribune
This rose breasted nuthatch, previously spotted at Admiral Road feeders, is one of the birds that can be found in the area.
Brian Peterson, Star Tribune
Often birds will attract lines of bird watchers and photographers, who created shadows on Admiral Road.
BRIAN PETESON, Brian Peterson, Star Tribune
A common redpoll perched on an alder branch near the Auggie’s Bog feeders.