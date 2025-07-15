At Emmys, love for 'Shrinking,' but nothing for Ted Danson and chilly goodbye for 'Handmaid's Tale'

''The Voice'' heard a sour note, missing a nomination in the reality competition category for the first time since 2012. The 26th season didn't have too many changes, with host Carson Daly returning, as well as judges Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani. The new faces were debut coaches Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg. The season's winner was Sofronio Vasquez, the show's first foreign male winner and second winner of Asian descent. ''The Voice'' has been nominated for an Emmy every year since its second season in 2012 with wins in 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2017. But it will take a year off and watch one of the following shows take the crown: ''The Traitors,'' ''RuPaul's Drag Race,'' ''The Amazing Race,'' ''Survivor'' and ''Top Chef.''