At Emmys, love for 'Shrinking,' but nothing for Ted Danson and chilly goodbye for 'Handmaid's Tale'

As expected, Emmy voters heaped love on the so-called ''Big Four'' of comedy — ''Hacks,'' ''The Bear,'' ''Abbott Elementary'' and ''Only Murders in the Building.'' Many of those competing in the drama categories were likely just happy the Emmy-gobbling ''Shogun'' is between seasons.
Emmy voters are creatures of habit but there were some happy differences this time around, like ''Matlock'' star Kathy Bates becoming the oldest performer ever nominated in the lead drama actress category at age 77. And ''Severance,'' which last year only won for dramatic score and title design, looks in better shape for its second season.
Here are other talking points, ''snubs'' and surprises from the Emmy nominations:
The growing love for ‘Shrinking'
''Shrinking,'' AppleTV+ comedy about a group of funny, complicated therapists, didn't get much Emmy attention last year during its debut season, only getting two nominations for stars Jason Segel, a co-creator, and Jessica Williams. This time, ''Shrinking,'' well, expanded — with seven nods, including best comedy and nods for Segel, Williams, Michael Urie and Harrison Ford's first Emmy nomination.
Fallout from an act of violence
''Adolescence,'' the Netflix four-part series which traces the emotional fallout after a U.K. teenage stabbing, became a sensation, a sort of 2025 version of ''Baby Reindeer,'' and has earned a boatload of Emmy nominations, with 13. Owen Cooper, who plays the young attacker, became the youngest nominee in the history of his category — best supporting actor in a limited/anthology series or TV movie. The series was co-created and co-written by Stephen Graham, who also stars as the accused attacker's father, and earned a nomination for his work. ''Adolescence'' reached No. 2 in Netflix's Top 10 most popular English-language series.
Late night door is locked