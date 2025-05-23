At commemoration of Dayton Peace Accords, Balkan and US officials say NATO helps maintain peace

DAYTON, Ohio — Representatives of Balkan nations that benefited from the 30-year-old Dayton Peace Accords joined Americans of both political parties on Friday to affirm the value of NATO to maintaining peace around the world.
U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker told a public forum at the University of Dayton held in conjunction with the NATO Parliamentary Assembly being held this week in the Ohio city that there's ''no doubt'' that the U.S., as the world's leading superpower, will be challenged in the future and it's ''going to need friends.''
"NATO is a great alliance to get together with our friends and our allies and make sure that we're as strong as we possibly can be so we can have peace for generations to come,'' he said, while at the same time emphasizing the Trump administration's new demands on European allies to spend more on military defense.
NATO was created in 1949 to provide collective security against the Soviet Union and now comprises 32 nations. U.S. Reps. Rick Larsen, a Washington Democrat, and Neal Dunn, a Florida Republican, also defended the value of U.S. membership in the peacetime military alliance during a panel titled, ''Why NATO Matters to Everyday Americans.''
Both also spoke in support of U.S. and NATO support for Ukraine, characterizing its victory against Russia in the 3-year-old war as crucial to European stability and to deterring future invasions by other nations, particularly China.
''NATO is a blessing for peace, and it is the best insurance for peace,'' Dunn said.
A panel earlier in the day drove home that point, as representatives of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia discussed the lasting impacts of the 1995 Dayton Peace Accords, negotiated at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base not far from the parliamentary gathering site.
''I can tell you how close the value of the peace is to all of us," said Elmedin Konakovic, foreign affairs minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina, who was a 17-year-old soldier at the time of the Bosnian war. He said the importance of the deal struck in Dayton, with the help of military and diplomatic interventions by the U.S. and NATO, was ''massive.''