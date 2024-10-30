At age 97, pioneering Black businessman George E. Johnson has finally written his memoir

Johnson's ''Afro Sheen: How I Revolutionized an Industry with the Golden Rule, from Soul Train to Wall Street'' will be published Feb. 4 by Little, Brown and Company. The book's title is named for one of the most memorable consumer items his Johnson Products Company developed. Founded in 1954, Johnson Products was the first Black-owned company to be listed on the American Stock Exchange and was also known for sponsoring the popular 1970s music show ''Soul Train.''