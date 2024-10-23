At Aaron Judge's urging, the Yankees have minted a new vibe

''I got on the bus, went to the back, just kind of said, `What's up?′ to everybody and sat there in silence,'' Cousins said. ''And when we pulled into the stadium -- Judge sits at the very front -- and we got off the bus, and Judge got off first. He waited off on the side for me and I was the last guy off the bus and Judge was there waiting for me, like, `Hey, man, welcome to the team. If you need anything, I'll help you out.′ That just shows his true leadership.''