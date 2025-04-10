At a little known Rolls-Royce museum in Pennsylvania farm country, volunteers dote over iconic cars

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Mike Fowler had been faintly aware that a museum of Rolls-Royce and Bentley vehicles existed near his boyhood home in the suburbs of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, but the car enthusiast didn't expect the experience he got when he started volunteering there.
Fowler had oil on his hands within a half-hour of his first volunteer session at the Rolls-Royce and Bentley Museum. More than a year later, he keeps a list on his phone with notes about cars in the collection to help him get them started properly or disconnect their batteries.
Fowler is part of a group of about 50 volunteers who gather twice a month at the museum to help out, including cleaning, maintaining and driving the fleet of customized iconic vehicles, many designed to be driven by a chauffeur. For many volunteers, it's an opportunity to experience a life few people can afford.
''You take it out on the road and you are transported to a different time, a different mentality,'' said Fowler, a 28-year-old Camp Hill resident.
Newcomers are first paired with a more experienced volunteer for about a year and must pass the museum's driving school. They start with the most modern vehicles, which have automatic transmissions.
''We're very protective of the collection. We're its caretakers, and we take it very seriously. So you can't just come in off the street and start driving,'' said Sarah Holibaugh, the museum's head librarian and archivist. ''But it should be that way.''
A museum that's easy to miss
The 29 antique and collectible Rolls-Royce and Bentley automobiles that date as far back as the late 1920s are the central attraction of the largely overlooked and seldom visited museum, which is easy to miss among the surrounding miles of farm fields and stretch of nondescript industrial buildings just outside Mechanicsburg. The museum, owned by the Rolls-Royce Foundation, includes a showroom, maintenance area and a third room being converted into a library and reading room.