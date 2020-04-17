Looking for your own miniature “Fixer Upper” in Minneapolis?

Check out one of the smallest houses currently available in the Twin Cities, clocking in at only 530 square feet. The house may be compact, but it has all the necessities: kitchen, living room, one bedroom, one bathroom, a front porch and a full, unfinished basement. The two-car detached garage is bigger than the entire house.

.

For just $100,000, the home is a bargain in the middle of the Regina neighborhood. The asking price is low for the area, because the house needs a little TLC.

The bright blue and orange exterior could use a touch-up, and the hardwood floors might need to be replaced. Past the entryway you’ll find the outdated kitchen, though the windows showcase the large back yard.

.

Built in 1929, the house still seems structurally sound, said Alicia Jirik with Walgrave Real Estate Group, and offers potential for someone who can invest the time and money for some rehabilitation.

.

“It’s one of those houses that has character … it just needs some love. It’s a super cute, little cozy home in a great location,” said Jirik.

.

Jason Walgrave, (612) 396-4354, Walgrave Real Estate Group, has the listing.

Audrey Kennedy (audrey.kennedy@startribune.com) is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.













