Houston Astros (3-4) vs. Minnesota Twins (4-2)

Minneapolis; Friday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (0-0); Twins: Sonny Gray (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Twins -127, Astros +108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Houston Astros to start a three-game series.

Minnesota had a 78-84 record overall and a 46-35 record at home last season. The Twins slugged .401 with a .718 OPS as a team in the 2022 season.

Houston had a 106-56 record overall and a 51-30 record on the road last season. The Astros scored 4.5 runs per game while allowing 3.2 last season.

INJURIES: Twins: Max Kepler: day-to-day (knee), Josh Winder: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gilberto Celestino: 10-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee)

Astros: Blake Taylor: 15-Day IL (elbow), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.