Astros star Jose Altuve asks out of leadoff spot to have more time to get ready to hit

HOUSTON — Jose Altuve asked manager Joe Espada to move him out of the leadoff spot and into the second hole for the Houston Astros.
The reason? He wanted more time to get ready to hit in the bottom of the first inning after coming into the dugout from left field.
Altuve is playing left for the first time in his career after spending his first 14 major league seasons at second base.
''I just need like 10 more seconds,'' he said.
The 34-year-old Altuve made the transition to the outfield this season after the trade of Kyle Tucker and the departure of Alex Bregman shook up Houston's lineup.
Jeremy Peña was in the top spot Monday night against Detroit. Altuve had two hits, including a two-run homer, and three RBIs to help the Astros to an 8-5 win. It was the first time since 2023 he batted anywhere besides leadoff.
''I enjoy playing baseball,'' Altuve said. ''I love playing, especially with these guys. I like being in the lineup. In the end it doesn't really matter if I play second or left, if I lead off or not. I just want to be in the lineup and help this team to win.''
Altuve didn't suggest that Peña take his leadoff spot.