Astros host the Twins in first of 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (36-32, second in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (38-30, first in the AL West)
Houston; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (2-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Astros: Colton Gordon (1-1, 5.11 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -120, Twins +100; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Minnesota Twins on Friday to begin a three-game series.
Houston has a 24-13 record in home games and a 38-30 record overall. Astros hitters have a collective .392 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.
Minnesota is 36-32 overall and 16-20 on the road. The Twins have a 26-7 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
Friday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.