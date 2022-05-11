Houston Astros (19-11, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (18-12, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (2-1, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Twins: Chris Archer (0-0, 3.26 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -123, Twins +103; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros seek to continue an eight-game win streak with a victory against the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota has an 18-12 record overall and an 11-5 record at home. The Twins have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .382.

Houston is 19-11 overall and 9-4 in home games. The Astros have hit 36 total home runs to rank fourth in the majors.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler has three doubles, five home runs and 12 RBI while hitting .234 for the Twins. Jorge Polanco is 12-for-37 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston with eight home runs while slugging .547. Jose Altuve is 10-for-26 with three home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .263 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Astros: 8-2, .224 batting average, 1.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Danny Coulombe: day-to-day (left hip), Chris Paddack: 10-Day IL (elbow), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (groin), Byron Buxton: day-to-day (hip), Dylan Bundy: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Luis Arraez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jhon Romero: 10-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.