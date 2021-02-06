The COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford protected people against a new, more contagious virus variant at similar levels to the protection it offered against other lineages, Oxford researchers said in a paper released Friday.

The paper, which has not yet been peer-reviewed, said that the vaccine had 74.6% efficacy against the new variant, which was first detected in Britain and is known as B.1.1.7.

The encouraging, albeit preliminary, findings suggest that all five of the leading vaccines may offer at least some protection against new virus variants spreading around the globe. Still, the mounting evidence suggests that mutant viruses can diminish the efficacy of vaccines, increasing the pressure on countries to quickly vaccinate their populations and outrace the variants.

In clinical trials, the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine protected all participants against severe illness or death.

The Oxford scientists took weekly swabs from the nose and throat of participants enrolled in their clinical trial in Britain. To determine the vaccine's efficacy against the new variant, they sequenced the viral particles from several hundred swabs between Oct. 1 and Jan 14, a period when the new variant was known to be present in Britain.

The vaccine had 84% efficacy against other virus linages, compared to 74.6% against the new variant, though the scientists did not have enough statistical confidence to know for sure if the vaccine was slightly less effective against the variant.

Andrew Pollard, Oxford's lead investigator, said that the new data show that the vaccine has "very similar" levels of efficacy against the original pandemic virus and the variant.

In the United States, the B.1.1.7 variant has been identified in 33 states, but the full extent of its spread is unknown because of the lack of a national surveillance program. Federal health officials have warned that it could become the dominant virus in the U.S. by March.