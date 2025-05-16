Aston Villa and Chelsea win at home and raise Champions League hopes

BIRMINGHAM, England — Aston Villa and Chelsea won home games and strengthened their hopes for a top five Premier League finish and a place in next year's Champions League on Friday.
Ezri Konsa and Boubacar Kamara scored and gave Villa a 2-0 win over an under-strength Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea overcame a stuffy Manchester United 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Marc Cucurella.
The result left Chelsea in fourth with 66 points, and Villa in fifth on goal difference.
The other teams fighting for one of the four Champions League spots after league winner Liverpool all have two games left to play.
Arsenal has 68 points, Newcastle 66, Manchester City 65, and Nottingham Forest 62.
On a tense night at Villa Park, the home side had the better of the play but was forced to wait until the 59th minute to get the opener.
Ollie Watkins steered John McGinn's corner back across goal and an unmarked Ezri Konsa turned in the ball.
Boubacar Kamara doubled the lead with a low drive from the edge of the penalty area. It was his first Premier League goal in his 69th game.