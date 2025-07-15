Assisted-living home cited for late reports of safety incidents years before fatal fire

FALL RIVER, Mass. — A Massachusetts assisted-living center where nine residents died in a fire was cited for failing to immediately report more than two dozen health and safety incidents, according to regulators' most recent review of the facility.
Five men and four women were killed and at least 30 others were injured Sunday night at Gabriel House in Fall River, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Boston. Some of the 70 residents were rescued by ladder after screaming for help from the windows of the three-story building. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
The 100-unit facility, which opened in 1999 in a former motel built decades earlier, was last inspected by the state on Oct. 31, 2023, according to a report from the state Executive Office of Elder Affairs.
The report cited the facility for seven deficiencies, four of which were repeat problems. After the facility responded with a corrective action plan, it was re-certified through November 2025.
Most of the issues involved missing documentation. For example, seven resident files that were reviewed were missing documents to indicate that their service plans were reassessed within 30 days of moving in, as required. The plans outline the services each resident receives, including whether they need help with medication and meals.
The review also found problems with the reporting of safety incidents. Facilities are supposed to submit reports of incidents that could have a significant negative effect on residents' health, safety or welfare within 24 hours, but the review found 26 reports that were sent later than that between May 5, 2022, and Oct. 31, 2023.
The report did not specify the total number of incidents, or provide any details about what they involved.
The state also watched two staffers provide medication assistance to seven residents and found several problems, including failure to document when eye drops were opened, loose tablets in medication storage areas and partially opened medication.