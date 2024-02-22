MADISON, Wis. — Hunters in northern Wisconsin would be barred from killing any does for four years under legislation the state Assembly approved Thursday.
The Republican-authored measure is designed to help the northern herd replenish itself after an anemic nine-day gun hunt in the region in November. Children under 16 who participate in a youth hunt would be allowed to kill a buck or doe but would be limited to one deer.
According to the state Department of Natural Resources, hunters killed 14.7% fewer bucks in the region compared with the five-year average. The doe harvest in the region was down 27.2%.
The Assembly passed the measure on voice vote. The legislation goes next to the state Senate.
