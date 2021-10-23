MANKATO

Assailant of football player gets 7 years

One of the men who viciously attacked and seriously injured a Minnesota State University, Mankato football player was sentenced to seven years in prison after repeatedly violating probation.

Trevor Shelley pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in the 2014 attack on Isaac Kolstad, who suffered a severe brain injury requiring a long rehabilitation.

Court records show that Shelley repeatedly violated the terms of his probation, which required him to abstain from alcohol and drugs. He used marijuana, cocaine and alcohol, failed to keep appointments for drug testing and failed to stay in contact with his probation officer.

Shelley, 28, will serve his term at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.

John Reinan

St. Cloud

Paramount celebrates its 100th

The Paramount Center for the Arts is showing this weekend the silent film that opened the downtown St. Cloud theater a century ago.

Central Minnesotans gathered at the theater — then called the Sherman — on Christmas Eve in 1921 for a screening of the romantic American silent film, "Way Down East," which is about a "naive country girl" being tricked into a sham marriage and rebuilding her life after having a child out of wedlock,

The film was directed by D.W. Griffith and stars Lillian Gish.

"At the time, patrons would have paid [50 cents] to see the film [about $7.50 today]," the Paramount's website states.

Patrons can view the film for free at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Jenny Berg

Crow Wing County

Zebra mussels found in three more lakes

Zebra mussels are confirmed to be in three more Crow Wing County lakes — Upper South Long Lake near Brainerd and Mahnomen and East Mahnomen lakes near Crosby.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) also will include 500 feet of the Nokasippi River immediately upstream and downstream of South Long Lake on the infested list.

The discovery in Upper South Long Lake occurred when a lake service business found zebra mussels on dock equipment that was being removed for the season. A landowner on Mahnomen Lake found zebra mussels on equipment on their property.

DNR officials urge lake property owners to inspect boats, docks and lifts when removing them from the water at the end of the season.

Mary Lynn Smith