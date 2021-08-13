Dear Amy: My husband and I bought a house a year ago. At the time, we had a 24-foot boat, which we kept in a gravel spot next to the driveway. (The spot was designed for this kind of thing.) By the way, if you don't know boats, this thing was big and looked even bigger out of the water.

We've met most of our neighbors, and they all seem very kind, including "John and Barbara." John went on the social media app Nextdoor. The gist of his comment was: "At least your neighbors don't park a huge yacht in the middle of their yard!"

I was shocked. And now I'm hurt.

Unrelated to this event, we sold the boat. But we bought a 20-foot camper to replace it. We are not violating any city code. Many other yards in our neighborhood have campers or boats parked in them.

My husband and I make jokes about it, but I'm very bothered. I feel like we've been singled out because we're new to the neighborhood. I'd like to address John's crassness and mend the fence. What are your thoughts?

Amy says: Social media has developed something of a reputation as a conveyance for snippy, obnoxious, toxic comments (and worse). My theory is that most people who post snarky, derisive comments never dream that their comment will be read by the person they are degrading.

So, yes. laugh at the concept of your yard yacht. But also contact John (NOT on the app) and tell him: "I read your comment about our boat on Nextdoor. I hope our land-yacht being parked there now is an improvement for you."

Most likely scenario: John doesn't even know that your fence needs mending because he never imagined that you would read his comment.

Rude or just uncaring?

Dear Amy: My cousin has two sons, 13 and 14. I buy them gifts for birthdays, Christmas and Easter. They call me "auntie," which I appreciate because I don't have any nieces or nephews.

The problem is that they rarely (if ever) thank me. This hurts me a lot. Gifts, cards and postage are expensive, and I am on a disability pension. I enjoy remembering people on special occasions, but it feels awful not knowing if they liked their presents or if they even care.

I am afraid to say anything because I don't want to embarrass them or their mother. What do you think I should do?

Amy says: I think you should offer these young men a gentle lesson — and let yourself off the hook! Your relationship with them is not based on these gifts. How do you know that? Because you have a relationship with them even though they don't seem to be interested in the gifts you send.

Switch to cards. Tell them you love them. Let that be your gift.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.