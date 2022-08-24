Dear Amy: My wife and I have been together for 17 years. While we have, overall, a positive marriage, her drinking has become a very large concern and has caused quite a rift between us at times.

As a therapist who has worked with addicts over the years, I find myself very hesitant to wear the "therapist hat" outside of working hours, but her drinking is problematic.

Nearly every time she goes out with friends (or even has a day off), she returns home so drunk she can barely function.

We like to attend different kinds of festivals and such, but even that has become difficult to do because we always end up leaving early after she drinks excessively.

It is embarrassing to pick my wife up off the bathroom floor every weekend. It is embarrassing to try to have a night out with friends only to have it be cut short because she is a drunken mess.

I've tried many times to talk about it. Lately when going out, I want to keep to things like going to the movies where no alcohol is involved, but she has no interest anymore if there isn't drinking involved.

I don't even know how to approach this, and it has pushed me to begin contemplating divorce. Any advice or help is greatly appreciated.

Amy says: As an experienced therapist, you should understand that you are powerless to control your wife's drinking. And now, you should stop shielding her from the consequences of her drinking.

You need to be brave enough to let things happen. The next time she lands on the bathroom floor, once you discern that she is physically safe you should simply place a blanket over her so that when she wakes up, she will be faced with the reality of where she spent the night.

Don't shame her. Don't "shrink" her. Don't sugarcoat the impact of her behavior when she is drunk. Don't cover up for her with friends, family or at work. Stop yourself from strategizing about ways to prevent her from drinking.

Detach from your desire to control her drinking or its consequences, and acknowledge that alcoholism is a family disease and so you must treat yourself with some self-care.

If you discern that her drinking has too great a negative impact on your own life, then yes — you might tell her that you are contemplating a separation.

Illuminate your choice: "I don't want to live like this. Your drinking has overtaken our great relationship. I'm overwhelmed, and so I'm going to have to love you from a distance until something changes."

And get yourself to an Al-anon meeting (Al-anon.org). This could be a game-changer for you.

Donation dilemma

Dear Amy: I was compelled to reply to the letter writer who was concerned about her elderly mother-in-law sending money to charities who sent her solicitations.

When my mother was in her senior years and on a low fixed income, she was constantly getting those solicitations, and I never paid much attention until one day she mentioned that she didn't have enough money to "pay" all of them. She was interpreting them as bills that needed to be paid.

Please advise people who experience this with older people to pay close attention to why they are sending money. Some of these solicitations look like bills, do they not?

Amy says: Yes, some of them do look like bills.

Thank you for illuminating this issue. I hope it will help other families to make sure their elders are giving for the correct reason.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.