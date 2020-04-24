Dear Amy: My wife and I have been married for 31 years. We have four adult children, ages 22 to 30.

Over the course of the last year, my wife has changed dramatically. I do not know if the cause is menopause or the change in our relationship, but she is volatile and has declared that she finds all of our kids annoying and doesn't want to talk with them anymore.

When my wife and I talk about this, she says she just wants to concentrate on us, and no longer cares about the kids.

She has told me that she doesn't want to go to counseling. I know I am going to have to go by myself.

I'm concerned this might break up the family, as I cannot satisfy her and our children. I want to save our family.

Amy says: I'm going to assume that all four kids have left the nest, and you and your wife are now alone. Together.

Your wife may want to distance herself from the children, but if she tries to control your relationship with them, react quickly. Do not let her isolate you.

This drastic change in temperament is worrying; she should get a thorough medical checkup as soon as possible. Yes, maybe her behavior is hormonally charged (there is a reason menopause is often called "the change"), but an underlying illness or brain disorder could be the cause of this extreme behavior. For now, pursue counseling on your own. It might be safest for you to temporarily separate.

Lay out vacation expectations

Dear Amy: This past winter, my cousin and her husband joined me and my girlfriend in a shared condo for a ski vacation.

My invitation text (a month before the date) said: "We have a room available if you'd like to join." Given that we had skied (but not stayed) together before, this was not unusual.

During the trip, they shared our food and beverages, kept theirs to themselves, complained about someone in the household who snored, and never offered to chip in for expenses, let alone offer a thank-you meal to the group.

Everyone being around 40 and well-paid professionals, I assumed my cousin and her husband would contribute. They have not.

Clearly, I erred by not making my expectations explicit. While I can afford to bear the cost, I don't believe it's fair to assume. I'm starting to feel resentful. I'm not inclined to issue future invitations.

Do you suggest simply moving on, or is there benefit to engaging in an uncomfortable conversation?

Amy says: The best outcome would be for you to continue enjoying a cordial relationship with your cousin and her husband, while never sharing a vacation with them again.

They hit the four benchmarks of anti-social behavior: stingy, entitled, complaining and ungrateful.

Yes, you definitely erred when you sent your invitation. In the future, be very clear: "Would you like to join us in a sharing the rental on a condo? Let me know if you're interested, and I'll shoot you the details."