Dear Amy: I am a 73-year-old man who was widowed four years ago. I've been dating "Maria" for over a year. She is 71 and was raised in Spain. She is a genuinely good person, but she is smothering.

She says that I am the man of her dreams and that she wants to spend the rest of her life with me. She says this with total earnestness and wide-eyed schoolgirl innocence. I do feel love for her, though not as intensely as she does for me. I've just never felt that special "click" with her.

My dilemma is this: I want to date other women. I want to find one that I really click with and without having to always explain basic Americana (like baseball, "The Wizard of Oz" or the Emmy Awards). Maria never really immersed herself in our culture.

But I know that breaking up with Maria will tear her apart. After my wife died, I had one relationship before this one; after nine months the woman broke up with me and I felt shattered. I don't want her to feel that way, and I know how badly she would take it.

I've already made two attempts at breaking up, and each time she's basically talked me out of it. She says it's fine if I see other women, but she needs to see me once a week because she can't live without me in her life.

I enjoy her very much when I'm with her, but I don't really miss her when we're apart. I also think at times, how can I give up a love this deep and pure? What is your advice?

Amy says: You need to back slowly away from this relationship (the way you would after encountering a bear in the woods). And then turn around and run.

Maria is holding a number of red flags and waving them at you. This is not a deep and pure love; this is clutching and smothering.

You know that Maria will be hurt, but I suggest that what you're really worried about is the intense discomfort you will feel at making her sad. She is capitalizing on your fear when she lures you back.

Tell her that you have decided to be single again and that you will not be seeing her. Stay focused, firm, polite and kind.

Dog days

Dear Amy: It seems that people are bringing their dogs everywhere these days. They even often assume their dogs are welcome to come along to dinner parties. I'm wondering: What can be done about this?

Amy says: If you don't want to share space with dogs, you should not patronize businesses that welcome them. And for those who don't want dogs in their homes, it is vital that hosts make it extremely clear that guests should leave their dogs at home.

