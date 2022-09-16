Dear Amy: Should I accompany my husband to his parents' house in order to tell them that we are getting divorced after 32 years?

The split is a mutual decision. "Dan" and I have been together since high school and live within five minutes of my in-laws. We see them at least once a month.

My husband asked me to go with him to tell his parents, but I am conflicted. I feel like my husband knows it'll be easier for him if I am with him, and I want to help his parents find closure. But I also am worried about the scene being too emotional for me.

What are some ways I can handle this?

Amy says: It might be naive to believe that accompanying your husband would provide any closure to your in-laws. Closure is complicated, and you might not ever believe you've achieved it.

One reason to accompany your husband is to witness the narrative he presents to his parents (although this story could change later) and to respectfully let them know that this is a joint decision, without heaping on accusations.

I do believe that you should make an effort to see your in-laws in person, and whether you do this with your husband or alone, you should prepare yourself for this potentially emotional moment.

This news might make the elder couple quite sad, and the knowledge that your very long relationship with them is changing might make you feel emotional, too.

Divorce is sad. I hope you maintain your equilibrium, as well as a friendship with your in-laws.

Can you hear me now?

Dear Amy: During the pandemic shutdown, my husband reconnected with old friends and distant family. It has been wonderful for him to be able to catch up with them, but a consistent problem keeps happening.

The spouses tend to sit in the background and listen in to these calls — or even chime in. He never gets to chat with the person alone.

It is disconcerting to say, "Tell your wife hi for me," and hear her respond personally — with my husband not knowing that she was monitoring the call the whole time.

Any suggestions for how to handle this?

Amy says: Modern protocol suggests that if a caller is on speakerphone and more than one person is in the room, the caller should be informed: "Hi — you're on speaker, and Tina is here with me."

Your husband's relatives aren't doing that, so he should ask at the outset: "How is Tina — is she in the room with you?"

If your husband has something private to discuss, he should say so. If he merely wants to have a one-on-one conversation of no particular consequence (understandable), he could ask his relative: "Would you mind calling me back sometime when you're alone? I feel a little self-conscious walking down memory lane with other people in the room."

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.