Dear Amy: My wife's sister "Georgia" and her fiancé "Jon" are getting married in March.

Their "save the date" cards were sent out with a wedding website listed on the card. As my wife and I were looking through the website, I was taken aback to see my name listed as one of the groomsmen. I have yet to be asked by the groom or bride to be part of their day.

I feel like I should not have to reach out to them about being a part of their wedding, but now I also feel obligated to take part. Am I being petty?

Amy says: Your initial reaction to this surprise doesn't seem petty to me, but even if it is, so what? I give you permission to have a full-on petty-party. I'll bring the cupcakes.

Once you're done, I suggest that you react to this frankly and with good humor. If you don't want to assume this honor/obligation, you should definitely let the couple know — sooner rather than later.

If you are on the fence about this, contact both of them to say, "I hope your wedding planning is going well. I was surprised to find myself listed as a groomsman on your website. I think you forgot to ask me to be part of the wedding party. I assume this was an oversight, but I'm completely in the dark about this, so please fill me in."

Remember this: You will never regret being polite — even when reacting to what you perceive as rudeness.

An abundance of art

Dear Amy: My wonderful grandmother would be almost 120 years old today.

She was an artist and a forward thinker who lived to be 97. She was one of the first women to graduate from Oberlin College and earn a master's degree from Columbia.

In addition to being a teacher, Gram was a prolific painter. She never sold much of her work, so when she downsized, her family took a few pieces and the rest sat in a pile in my parents' garage.

When my parents downsized, they gave a few of Gram's paintings to the grandchildren and the great-grandchildren who asked for them. The rest are now in a pile in our home. And to pile on (literally), my dad (her son-in-law) spent his last years painting.

Last month, my mother moved to an even smaller place. We got her collection.

At our house, we have over 50 paintings in frames in piles filling any empty space we had. Everyone in the extended family has the pictures they want. These are the extras. What are we to do with them?

We can't just throw away Gram's or Dad's paintings. My husband thinks we should treat them like the flag, with respect, and have a burning party.

I'm not sure my mom or I could take that. We welcome any other suggestions you have.

Amy says: Before hosting a dignified burning party, I suggest that you at least try to find appreciative new homes for your paintings.

There are many online sites where you can put these pieces up for sale. You could check eBay and Etsy, and research other art-centered online sites.

Your grandmother's work, especially, might attract attention because of the personal history of this accomplished woman. (You also might contact the art department at Oberlin to see if they have any interest in receiving a donated piece.)

In the meantime, you can save space by taking the paintings out of their frames and rolling them up.

