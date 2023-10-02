Dear Amy: I am a 30-year-old woman. I've been with my fiancé for almost seven years.

When we first met, my hair was platinum blond. I enjoy playing around with my hair color and have come to love dark blue. I've been blue for a few years now, and it didn't seem like a big deal.

Yesterday, my fiancé broke the news to me that his parents are refusing to pay for the wedding venue if my hair is anything except my natural color. I was completely taken aback.

They had a laundry list of other issues: They don't approve of my tattoos, my recent weight gain (caused by health issues, which I have discussed privately with his mother) and that I'm not making enough money (I'm a hairstylist).

This family has been loving toward me this entire relationship, and all of a sudden, I've found out how they really feel. I feel completely crushed.

I'm also angry. They were too cowardly to talk to me about their objections and instead, put their son into a tough position.

His mom has been extremely apologetic to me (through text), but I honestly don't want anything to do with them. My fiancé understands. We're considering eloping without telling anyone.

Is it wrong of me to stand my ground and say no to his parents? I appreciate them helping out with the wedding, but I don't want the help if they have stipulations.

Amy says: First, you should review your fiancé's motivations for repeating these things to you and determine whether these unkind assessments reflect only his folks' views. (He could have kept some of these comments to himself.)

You may think that your future in-laws should address these complaints directly to you, but I think they should keep their opinions about you entirely to themselves. There is no legitimate reason for them to share any negative views about you to anyone.

Surely they knew that your fiancé would tell you at least some of what they'd said. Tying their financial support to your hair color virtually guaranteed this.

Given that they've opened the floodgates, I agree that you and your fiancé should replan your wedding to one that reflects the two of you and which you can afford.

His parents have some work to do to repair the hurt they've caused. In my view, this would take more than texted apologies. I hope you will be open to their efforts to make things right, but the burden is on them to do so.

Time for a break

Dear Amy: For the past 19 years, my husband and I have hosted out-of-town guests (my stepson and daughter-in-law) for the entire Thanksgiving week. I am now 77, and my husband is 81. We don't have as much energy as we used to.

While we can still handle Thanksgiving dinner, the prospect of having guests the entire week is exhausting. These guests see the week as their "vacation."

We have been told that they will be visiting again for the entire week this Thanksgiving. How do we handle this?

Amy says: Be completely frank with this couple. Tell them you'd like to cook and host dinner, and suggest a nearby place to stay so you can still spend time with them without hosting them at your house.

And now, a public service announcement to families: Review your holiday habits. Ask your aging or elderly parents and family members if the regular holiday routine works for them. And — please — give them a break.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.