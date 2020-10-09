Dear Amy: My niece's brother-in-law, "Bradley," will be getting married later this year.

My niece, "Kate," is married to Bradley's brother.

All of Bradley's siblings and their spouses have been asked to be in the bridal party — except for Kate.

Kate included her future sister-in-law "Julie" in her wedding party several years ago, and Kate can think of nothing that would have offended Julie.

How should Kate handle this upcoming wedding?

Amy says: In the movie version, "Kate" would attend the wedding, get roaring drunk at the reception, and then deliver the roasty-toast of the century.

Movie pitch aside, if every single sibling and spouse has been included in the wedding party, this exclusion does seem off-kilter. However, the fact that Kate included "Julie" in her own wedding does not obligate Julie to reciprocate.

Ideally, Julie would have anticipated this challenge and explained her decision to Kate — gently and respectfully — ahead of her announcement.

Kate might be able to tease out a gracious explanation by asking Julie, "I accept your decision not to ask me to be part of the wedding party, but I want to make sure — are you and I OK?"

She should add, "Please, let me know if there is any way I can be helpful as you get closer to the date."

Kate should attend this wedding, be a gracious guest, and have a good time.

Slumber conundrum

Dear Amy: Every summer and fall, family members gather at a beach house about an hour from my home.

Because there are not enough bedrooms, my husband and I sleep in an open loft.

I'm a light sleeper, and I get only a few hours of shut-eye. With chronic health conditions, I'd prefer to sleep in my own home and return for day and evening activities, but I'm afraid this would be seen as rude.

Family is important, but so is my health. What do you recommend?

Amy says: You are responsible for taking care of yourself and seeing to your own needs. No one else can do that for you.

You have two reasonable choices: Ask for a bedroom with a door or drive home each night.

I cannot imagine that anyone would be affronted if, after many years, you decided to make a change and stop sleeping in the loft.

In fact, if you chose to return to your home and sleep in your own bed each night, your fellow family members might actually be happy to have more sleeping space available. And you could show up in the mornings with fresh bagels/doughnuts/coffee for the group.

Just make sure you aren't tired and/or inebriated when you drive home.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.