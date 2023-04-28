Dear Amy: Is it still acceptable to refer to men as "gentlemen" and women as "ladies?" I have read that some people might take offense to the use of those words.

At baseball games, the team used to be introduced on the field by the announcer saying, "And now, ladies and gentlemen, here are your Pittsburgh Pirates!" These days, the announcer says simply, "And now, here are your Pittsburgh Pirates!"

I would be interested to know your position on this.

Amy says: I didn't realize that I needed to have a position on this. (Nor is this really an etiquette question.) But let me take a swing at it.

I am not personally bothered by being politely referred to in this way. However, there are fellow human beings who do not identify along a binary gender line as either female or male, and one would assume that some of these people also are baseball fans.

Because of this, I appreciate gender being left out of the public announcements. If this new way of acknowledging people doesn't hurt anyone, and may in fact help remind some folks of our shared humanity, then I'm all for it.

A bullying family

Dear Amy: My fiancée and I have been together for over five years. It used to be that when her family had get-togethers, they would say mean things to my fiancée, and she wouldn't defend herself. In response to this, I would lightly defend her by making jokes or whatever.

The last couple of years when they've held family events, they have specifically said that I'm not invited. My fiancée just goes by herself.

Am I wrong in wanting her to stand up for me — or should I just leave it be?

Amy says: Of course you want your fiancée to stand up for you. When couples come together and decide to form a family, the idea is that they should walk through life as a team.

Your fiancée is dominated by her family, and now that she has established her pattern of behavior when it comes to them, you'll have to imagine what life with her will be like. For starters, it's hard to envision a happy wedding celebration if your future in-laws refuse to be in your presence.

You two have a lot to work out. I hope you will delay your marriage until you discuss and resolve these deep issues, preferably with the help of a couples counselor.

Don't look

Dear Amy: I'm responding to the well-off man who always looked for half-price entrees, while his wife went for full price.

My husband has always been thrifty (as have I). When we began to travel and eat out a bit more, we knew higher restaurant prices might cause him anxiety. Our solution: I pay the bill, he never sees it, and he enjoys a blissful ignorance.

Amy says: I like your solution.