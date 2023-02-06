Dear Amy: My husband's job requires that he be active on social media. His primary account contains mostly work-related content, but he also uses it to direct people to some personal writing and photography. He has several thousand followers.

I am not active on social media. I have asked him not to post personal information about me, but he still shares more information than I would like.

When my mother died, he posted a "tribute" to her on his blog and promoted it on all his accounts. He included lots of personal details, including her maiden and married names.

A few days ago, he forwarded an email to me from a man who had read his blog. The man said he'd done genealogical research and had determined that his grandmother and my mother were half-sisters. He asked if our family was aware of this and invited someone to contact him for more information, if they were interested.

My grandparents never indicated that they were hiding a secret about my mother or her siblings. If so, it was clearly information they did not want to share.

I have no interest in pursuing this, and I resent that my husband put me in this situation by ignoring my request for privacy. But other family members might feel differently. Should I share this with them?

Amy says: Assuming your husband had a personal relationship with his mother-in-law, posting a tribute to her certainly is appropriate. (Some might even call it sweet.) But knowing how you feel about your private matters being shared with the public, he should have shown it to you in advance.

I suspect that the reason he did not run this past you first is because he didn't want you to weigh in or to edit him. His writer's ego was running the show.

All the same, the information you object to his sharing (your mother's birth and married surnames) also would be published in an obituary in the newspaper and on the funeral home's website.

So, in all likelihood, the contact from the alleged relative would have made its way to you, eventually. But someone linking their family to your family through their own genealogical research does not make it a fact.

I suggest that because this contact came through your husband and you're not interested in following up, you could leave the decision up to him on whether to forward it to your other family members.

If they also object to his oversharing, he should hear it from them and face the personal consequences of his choice.

Speed demons

Dear Amy: Because of the way my friends drive, I have a fear of riding with them. These women tend to speed, often going 10 miles per hour — or more — over the posted limit.

They assure me they know what they are doing and that they are aware of their surroundings. But that does little to calm my nerves.

I am a responsible driver and obey the speed limits. Am I being ridiculous?

Amy says: Being safe is not ridiculous.

This is from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (nhtsa.gov): "For more than two decades, speeding has been involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities. ... Speed also affects your safety, even when you are driving at the speed limit but too fast for road conditions, such as during bad weather, when a road is under repair or in an area at night that isn't well lit. Speeding endangers not only the life of the speeder, but all of the people on the road around them."

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.