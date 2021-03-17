Dear Readers: Every year I step away from my column to work on other projects. I hope you enjoy these "Best Of" columns. Today's topic is: digital dating. I'll be back with fresh columns next week.

Dear Amy: I recently met a wonderful man through an online dating site. He lives in northern Michigan. I live in Minnesota. He is sweet, honest, good, kind and unspoiled, and we had a very nice time the weekend he came to visit.

He thinks a long-distance relationship could work, and I believe he could be right.

Early on, before we spoke on the phone, he warned me that he has a "northern Michigan/Canadian" accent. I responded, "Oh, you don't sound like the people in the movie 'Fargo,' do you?" Amy, he does! And it really is a discordant note to my ears.

I came from rural Wisconsin, and the first thing I worked on when I went to college was the sloppy diction that I grew up with. Now, no one would guess where I was born.

Can I ask him if he'd be willing to work on his accent, or do I just have to take it or leave it?

Amy says: As someone whose own accent arguably resides within the "Fargo" spectrum, I fail to see what is so awful about this, although you obviously find it grating.

But when everyone in North America starts to sound like a news anchor, we will have lost something important, not to mention charming.

Because your friend brought this up before you two spoke, you have to assume that his accent has been a factor before, leading one to assume that he might already be working on it.

The nice thing about the initial stages of getting to know someone is that you can raise these issues and use your discussion as a way to further your understanding of the person. But please remember that the content of a person's character will always be more important than his pronunciation. (May 2011)

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.