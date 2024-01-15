Dear Amy: My sister and I don't get along well. In fact, my sister doesn't get along with most people. (Our mom always says, "You know how she is.")

I can put up with her behavior only in spurts. Her husband, however, is wonderful.

Here's the issue: My widowed mom lives just a couple houses from my husband and me in a nice retirement community in the South.

My sister and her husband come from their home in the North to visit for a couple of weeks during the winter. This is fine. Mom really enjoys the company and loves being with family.

Now that they are retired, they have commented that they plan on staying with Mom for two or three months at a time, becoming "snowbirds" and using her home as a free vacation spot.

There's another wrinkle: My mom and my husband and I are planning to sell our two houses and buy one big house together. Having my sister and brother-in-law come visit for a week or two is fine, but being under one roof longer than that is totally unacceptable to my husband and me.

There are hotels and long-term rentals available nearby for them, but my very frugal sister will not want to spend the money (even though they have it).

If having them spend the winter with us is now part of the deal, it is making us not want to share a house. What you think we should do?

Amy says: I agree that it is not a good idea to consolidate your households until you come up with some workable solutions for coping with your "snowbirding" sister.

When your sister and brother-in-law visit and are taking care of your mother, you and your husband might take this opportunity to travel (if you are able) during the bulk of their stay.

Otherwise, you might look for a house that has an additional unit or "mother-in-law suite" with a separate entrance. When the snowbirds come for the winter, they (or you) could stay in the unit; with you renting it out for shorter-term stays during the rest of the year. Getting your sister to contribute to the household during her stay might be easier than compelling her to pay for her own separate housing.

'Well, Shirley ... '

Dear Amy: We have a circle of friends that we socialize with at one another's homes. Sometimes the group can grow to 12 people.

We meet in the middle of the day for lunch, and at other times for a happy hour or dinner. When we're hosting, even though I'm an extrovert, after a few hours I am done and would like everyone to leave.

I don't want to offend, and obviously people are having a good time if they want to linger, so how do I say, "OK, the lunch, dinner, etc., is over and it's time to go home?"

Amy says: My friend Hop shared his father's signal for when an evening should end. The elder man would make eye contact with his wife and say, "Well, Shirley ... " That has become our universal prompt (from the host or the guest) that it is time to go.

You can address your guests with a version of "Well, Shirley" by saying, "It has been so great to see everyone, but I need to wrap things up. Can I help you find your coats?"

You might add that you have a deadline tomorrow (or a conference call, choir practice or that you're simply worn out).

