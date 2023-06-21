Dear Amy: I'll be a junior in high school in the fall. So far, high school has been bland. The only excitement for me is the fact that I'm going to Japan on a school trip soon.

I want to attend an out-of-state college because I want a fresh start. I want to have some kind of friend group (because I'm an introvert), have a boyfriend and attend parties (but I don't only want to party in college).

I have a hard time making decisions because I'm so worried that whatever I choose will be a bad decision and affect my future. I tend to dwell on the future rather than the present.

I tend to be very hard on myself. I'm always worrying about things instead of just relaxing and "being a teenager." Sometimes I just want to stop trying because nothing is going right for me. But other times, I want to keep going and try and see what happens.

What should I do?

Amy says: Let me start by assuring you that what you are going through is very much within the norm, not only for teenagers, but for people at every stage of life.

As a former anxious and doubting teenager, I'll pass along my own hard-earned wisdom: Life unfolds in fits and starts, and anxiety doesn't seem to change the outcome. Looking back, the only regrets I have concern those things I was too scared or anxious to try.

Many teens are saddled with a very short view of their own futures; this is why the teen years tend to be experimental. But aside from times when poor judgment leads to accidents, injury or pregnancy, very few decisions you make now will change the course of the rest of your life.

College will broaden your choices, but you'll still be yourself, with many of the same questions, concerns and insecurities. That's why it is important for you to understand that the only person locking you into a specific future is you.

My advice for you is to deliberately shorten your view. For the rest of the summer, promise yourself not to look beyond the summer.

This overseas trip is an amazing opportunity to live in the moment and to form friendships and connections. If you don't slow down your racing thoughts, you will miss what's right in front of you.

Researching Zen Buddhism might help you to comprehend that there is no purpose in being somewhere if all you are doing is thinking of going somewhere else. Write down these words: Be here now.

Party overflow

Dear Amy: We received an invitation to a graduation party. It has since become a dual party. We have been told that there will be an "additional celebration" for the graduate's sister, who accepted a promotion and will be moving out of state for her new job.

Do we now also have to bring a going away gift for the sister? If yes, what is an appropriate gift, and how much should we spend? We are giving $100 to the graduate.

Amy says: Adults who get job promotions already have gotten their gift — the promotion.

If you are close to this young woman and want to celebrate her good news, then you could give her a coffee card for a modest amount ("Your first few brews in your new home are on us!").

Otherwise, I don't think it's necessary to give the sister anything except your sincere expressed delight and excitement about her new adventure.

