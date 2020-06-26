Dear Amy: I am a married, 50-year-old, elementary schoolteacher.

Socially and politically I lean firmly left and my family is very aware of it.

My parents and my in-laws are very conservative and quite religious.

At gatherings they are very vocal about their disdain for liberals and Democrats, calling them names, saying they're going to hell, etc.

They also voice their dislike of other races, religions and sexual orientation, using bigoted language.

I don't enjoy spending time with any of them. I do not voice my opinions, as I have no interest in being part of their hostile conversations.

When the assault begins, I pick up my phone and scroll through and ignore them. I have limited my time with them as much as possible, but I can't cut them out of my life completely, as that is just not my character.

My husband lets it go and is mostly politically neutral. He says it's not worth arguing with 80-year-olds.

I find his answer irritating. Any suggestions?

Amy says: You seem to point your irritation toward your husband, whom you claim stays neutral, but you are doing the exact same thing, by ignoring comments from both your parents and his that you say are bigoted and offensive.

So, teacher, I think it's time to take these 80-year-olds to school.

I can imagine not wanting to waste your breath on your in-laws, but your parents raised you. Surely you can spend some energy in order to engage them in some thoughtful conversation about their own hate speech.

There is absolutely nothing about Christianity that gives believers license to express hatred toward other humans. But aside from the religious aspects of this, I think it might be time for you to locate your backbone. If you consider yourself a true ally of people who are discriminated against and consigned to hell by ignorant people — then you must use your own voice to push back.

This book is currently flying off the shelves (I'm reading it now): "How to Be an Antiracist," by Ibram X. Kendi. Here's a quote: "Denial is the heartbeat of racism."

Less smoking, more travel

Dear Amy: I smoked three packs of cigarettes a day and loved it for more than 35 years.

On Nov. 1, 1992, I stopped smoking and went on the nicotine patch for six months. I still have three cigarettes in my freezer.

I still feel guilty for my children (none of them smoke) when they had to put up with both parents smoking in the station wagon.

I've saved enough cigarette money to take four trips to Europe and numerous cruises.

Amy says: What a testimony! (I may need to learn more about those cigarettes in your freezer ...)

