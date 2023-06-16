Dear Amy: Until recently, my neighbor "Ron" and I got along very well. Ron works from home, and I am retired.

I enjoy working in my garage during the day. I listen to music, and sometimes it can be a little loud because of the tools I am using.

Recently Ron posted on Facebook a profanity-laced post about my loud music, saying that it interferes with his job. Basically, he made me out to be an inconsiderate jerk, which is the farthest thing from the truth. All he had to do was to let me know it was an issue, and I would have turned it down, no problem.

When my wife talked to Ron and his wife about the situation, first they denied that they were referring to me. Then they tried to turn it around, blaming my wife for telling me about the FB post. The next day they "unfriended" my wife on Facebook and haven't spoken to us since.

Did we do something wrong?

Amy says: You did do something wrong when you failed to imagine that your loud music during workdays might disturb your neighbor, whom you know works from home. But your neighbors' rude and public reaction has far overshadowed that.

Your neighbors are demonstrating the very reason that I am no longer active on Facebook: I couldn't handle witnessing how poorly some people I know personally (and many people I don't know) were behaving toward one another.

If you want to demonstrate a more sophisticated way of behaving, you might acknowledge that you're sorry this episode has created tension between you. You could add: "In the future, I hope that we can talk things out personally when there is a problem."

And have you ever considered using earbuds for your music? If you don't know what they are, ask a grandkid.

Call waiting

Dear Amy: A good friend has asked me to travel with her. We are both senior women and have traveled together in the past. What has changed is that she now has a cellphone always attached to her.

For calls she always uses the speaker, so it is never private. She has an audible alert for everything, and when she gets an alert, she interrupts conversations to check her phone and then tells me what it was about. (I don't care what it was about.)

If it weren't for the phone problem, I probably would enjoy traveling with her again. Should I ask her to turn off her speaker and stop answering all texts and alerts while we travel together?

Amy says: Tell your friend that this really bothers and distracts you when you are with her, and because of that you don't think you'd enjoy traveling with her as much as you have in the past.

She might offer to alter her behavior; if not, you have your answer.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.