Dear Amy: I've been with "Angie" for about six months. We are both in our late 20s and are compatible in many ways. I could see planning a future with her.

There is one issue, however. She asks to "go through" my phone on a regular basis. She says that her previous boyfriend cheated on her, and that going through my phone eases her anxiety about being cheated on.

I let her do this because I have nothing to hide, but this doesn't feel right. I'm wondering if this is something I should be concerned about.

Amy says: You should not submit to any behavior that "doesn't feel right," and this need of Angie's to dive regularly into your personal data is a major red flag.

The only reason to go through a partner's phone is if there is a history of infidelity or a lack of trust in that relationship — and the decision to turn over a phone should be made by mutual agreement. This is not the way to build trust in a new relationship.

You might confront this by telling Angie that she is going to have to find other ways to deal with her anxiety, and that you'd like to help, but that you cannot do it by supplying proof, on demand, that you're not a bad guy.

Ultimately, trust is a choice, and she doesn't seem ready to make it.

Send love, not money

Dear Amy: In recent years we've had a falling out with our child's spouse, and it's come down to the in-law's way or no way. Although I love our child and grandchildren dearly, I won't let the in-law dictate how I live my life.

I've continued to send birthday and Christmas cards containing money, but there is no acknowledgment of these gifts, and, as of late, little contact from our child. I don't know what to do next. While I want them to know they are loved, does it make sense to continue gifting?

Amy says: If you want them to know that they are loved, then show — and tell — them. It is easy for you to send money, but giving money doesn't demonstrate that you love them. Receiving money but not thanking you for it doesn't mean that they don't love you; it does mean that they don't care enough about this transaction to encourage you to continue.

If your grandchildren are under 18, you should send gifts to them for their special occasion days, along with expressions of your love for them. Otherwise, you should contact your adult child whenever you feel the desire to do so, understanding — or anticipating — that your contact might not be reciprocated.

If you let this relationship with your own child completely die, then this might be one more way that the in-law is controlling you.

