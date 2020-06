Dear Amy: My husband died last October.

I struggled being strong for our kids. When my dad and his wife offered for me to come and visit them, I jumped at the offer.

I needed to feel my dad's hugs desperately. We were talking about me staying with them for a couple of months next winter. My father even said that they had a room waiting for me — anytime.

A month later, I now hear that the room and their love has a stipulation: The catch is that I must stop smoking.

They say that my smoking makes them both sick, even though I walk away from the house to smoke. Because of this, I know I smoke less when I'm there. My father claims I make his wife sick, and she claims I make him sick.

I believe his wife has manipulated him.

I have worked my whole life to try to stop smoking and even before this stipulation, I was once again trying to quit.

This is evidence that my dad wouldn't even show me compassion when I am in mourning. I won't get a loving hug from my own father!

This has made me feel as though I'm not only grieving the loss of my husband, but also the loss of my dad.

How do I move past this, when my heart feels so broken?

Amy says: One way to move past this is to commit to trying, once again, to tackle your smoking addiction. (Smokefree.gov has guidelines, suggestions, support and an app that can help to keep you on track.)

You don't seem able, or willing, to see this from your father's perspective: He is offering hugs and housing, and he is using this leverage to try to force you to deal with your smoking. He can't actually control you, so this leverage is all he has.

No nonsmoker wants to rub shoulders with a heavy smoker, but for some people, the residue on your skin and clothing is truly toxic.

You see your dad's nonnegotiable as a refusal to spend time with you — and you really blame his wife — but they are not refusing to see you. They are not refusing to love you. They are refusing to have you live with them while you are smoking.

You can consume nicotine without smoking cigarettes — through gum, lozenges, patches, prescription inhalers and vaping. None of these should bother other people and may help you to become smoke-free.

Mom needs to vent

Dear Amy: For as long as I can remember, my mother has been sharing with me her feelings of sadness and frustration with my father. I have expressed my frustration about this many times, and it gets better for a while, but then she does it again.

My parents moved across the street about 18 years ago, so it's not like I can avoid them — nor would I want to.

A therapist told me to tell my mother that when she does this, it's like she's throwing up on me.

That worked for a while ... but Mom says, "I just need to share it with someone." As far as I can tell, my dad never stops trying to please her, but it seems she always has a problem. Your advice?

Amy says: This situation was far more charming when it was happening to Ray Romano in "Everybody Loves Raymond."

Your physical proximity to your parents leads me to offer two suggestions:

Stop explaining yourself. Vote with your feet. Every time she does this, you should say, "Well, that's my cue. I'm going to get going now."

Also, your mother really does need an outlet. Give her your therapist's number so she can call for a referral.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.