Dear Amy: My family has a history of people not speaking to one another for years. I am guilty of this, too. It's a multigenerational pattern I'd like to end for the next generation.

We are planning our daughter's wedding. Unfortunately, there is one burr in the saddle. One of my sisters has decided not to speak to me or our other sister.

We love her husband. Her daughter is a bridesmaid.

I have learned from a mutual friend that our "silent sister" is coming to the wedding. I believe that's a very good thing, and I don't want my silent sister to feel awkward.

My thought is to send a group e-mail to all family members, including this sister, asking them to volunteer for enjoyable tasks on the wedding day, like decorating our donkey with flowers or herding the longhorns for the photographer. My only worry is that she'll attempt to create further drama and will not rise to the occasion.

Do I just let her isolate, or should I welcome her into the joy of this occasion? I want the focus to be on my daughter and want to be kind and inclusive.

Amy says: First of all, any wedding that involves decorating a donkey or wrangling longhorns for a photo op is a wedding I definitely want to attend.

These livestock guests may prove easier to handle than your family members, however. Keep in mind that even the best-laid plans can go awry. Weddings can be hyper-charged events that will bring out both the best and the worst in people.

I give you much credit for trying to break the cycle of silence and estrangement in your family. I emphasize that you are "trying" in order to underscore your limited ability to force your sister to change. You can, however, nudge her toward change — and your effort will definitely make you feel better.

So yes, invite the entire family in a group e-mail to choose a task if they would like, but emphasize that they also are welcome to simply attend and enjoy the wedding. Your sister might choose to stay silent, or she might choose to be snarky. Ignore either reaction and return your focus to the marrying couple, your other guests and your lovely livestock.

This problem stinks

Dear Amy: Last weekend I ran into an old friend and her college-aged son. The son never has been one to care much about his appearance, but holy cow, it must have been a week or more since he showered.

His body odor was horrible, to the point where it was hard to stand next to him. As he and I chatted, he mentioned that during his first year of college while staying in the dorms, he went through three roommates, all of whom "inexplicably" moved out and switched rooms after a few weeks.

If he normally smells even a fraction of how badly he smelled at that party, I can't even imagine how bad a tiny dorm room must have smelled!

I consider his mother a good friend. Should I say something to her about her son? If they really don't realize the extent (or existence) of the problem, a polite comment could be a game changer for him. Or it could embarrass them and sour my friendship with her. Please help.

Amy says: If this is a close friend, you might ask how her son's health is. Tell her, "It was so great to catch up with him, but I wondered if he is taking good care of himself." If she invites further conversation, you could go there.

