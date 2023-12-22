Dear Amy: Many years ago, my father married a woman 30 years his junior. "Sharon" is only two years older than I am. She is younger than my older sisters. I was not in favor of the marriage, but Dad apparently was happy.

Sharon has a brash personality, a grating voice and is very self-centered. My siblings and I tolerated her for our father's sake, and she was "Grandma Sharon" to our kids (they never had any children together).

Our father died over a decade ago; a couple of years later, Sharon had a relationship with another older man, who also has since died.

Sharon continues to maintain contact with our kids, who now have young children of their own. When Dad was alive, she hosted an annual holiday gathering, and even though he has passed, she continues to carry on the tradition.

My older siblings and I believe that this tradition has run its course and we are not interested in participating. Our children, however, relish in the lavish gifts Sharon provides, and continue to attend — even going so far as to "guilt" her into hosting the gathering when she expressed her desire to end it.

Are we being selfish in not wanting to attend the annual holiday gathering? Other than being married to our father, she's not really "family," and we really don't care to continue a relationship.

My siblings and I are wondering how to handle this.

Amy says: I assume it's too late to change everyone's plans this year, but you might follow up later by asking Sharon if she wants to continue hosting.

Does she feel pressured by the grandchildren into doing something she'd rather not? If so, then you could do everyone a favor by asking your (collective) kids to be more considerate of Sharon and, if they want to continue the tradition of a family holiday gathering, for one of them to take over hosting.

Pulling this obligation off of her plate might serve everyone's purposes.

Is a gift necessary?

Dear Amy: My daughter, who is in college, has been invited to a wedding in her boyfriend's family. One of his aunts is getting married. The wedding is on the smaller side.

The invitation came to her boyfriend and was addressed to the two of them. They do not live together but they have been together for almost a year and have visited each other over the summer, so our daughter has met several of his extended family members.

I suggested that she ask for their registry information so she can send a gift. She seemed unsure about doing that. She thinks she is her boyfriend's "plus one" and is not expected to provide a gift?

Should she send a gift? Or should she do nothing but attend and enjoy? We really like her boyfriend and have met his parents and some of his family members. We just want to advise her to do the right thing.

Amy says: It seems most logical that your daughter's boyfriend, who is the primary guest and also a family member, should take the lead regarding a gift, and then the two young people can go in on it together.

Given that they are college students, they should keep their gift modest. The boyfriend might locate a family photo (possibly of his aunt as a child) and have it reproduced and framed, as a gift.

Your daughter should follow up afterward, congratulate the couple, and thank them for including her, saying what a nice time she had celebrating with family.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.