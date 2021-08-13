Dear Amy: Next week my sister will be visiting, along with her adult son, his wife and their three children. They will be staying with us for almost a week.

My sister is coming two days before her son's arrival (they live in different parts of the country) and wants to help with the purchase of groceries.

She has a very detailed list of exactly what they eat when they are at home, including high-sugar, high-caffeine drinks for the oldest, who is 13 (who lives with them half the time).

I certainly don't want to put anyone on a diet during their vacation, but I also don't feel it is necessary to provide Red Mountain Dew when we always have plenty of other beverages that are healthier and kid-friendly (Gatorade, for example).

They also are requesting many other very specific items.

I want to be welcoming and make everyone happy, but when we host families for cookouts, we always provide a variety of healthy and typical summer fun food and get positive feedback from our guests, so I think they may like our menu if they tried it.

What is your take?

Amy says: As a kind and concerned host, you will do your best to feed your guests, balancing their preferences along with your own.

This does not mean that you need to cater to their every request. When children are present, yes, you will end up stocking some things you don't normally consume. (I don't usually eat Popsicles, for instance, but I try to have them in the freezer when kids visit.)

When children visit your home by themselves, you can control the menu, but when they visit along with their parents, their parents should take the lead when it comes to feeding them.

Your sister is arriving early, armed with her lengthy food list. You should let her handle and purchase whatever more exotic items are on the family's list, including whatever atrocious drink the 13-year-old prefers. (Gatorade is not really a healthy substitute for Red Mountain Dew, by the way.)

If the children request something that you don't have on hand, you can say, "Oh, we don't normally eat malted chocolate breakfast cereal, so I don't have any in the house, but I can toast a mini-bagel for you."

If this becomes more of an issue, the parents and grandmother are on hand, and you can defer to them.

A messy situation

Dear Amy: Recently I let a friend borrow my carpet shampooer.

It was given to her in immaculate condition, because I always clean it after using it. She returned it dirty and full of nasty dog hair. She didn't even attempt to clean it out. She emptied the dirty water, but that was it!

Now I have to clean it out and I'm disgusted. Obviously, I won't be lending it out again, but I do want to address it. What can I say without causing a fight?

Amy says: In the future, before lending out something you value, it is helpful to let the person know what your expectations are.

With a piece of equipment that might be unfamiliar to the borrower (I've never used a carpet shampooer), you should say, "Let me show you how to clean out the inside. That way you can get all the gunk out."

At this point, you should say to your friend, "I really wish you had cleaned out the equipment before returning it. 'Buster's' dog hair is everywhere." This should not lead to a fight, but an apology.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.