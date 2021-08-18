Dear Amy: I have been dating a man for over two years. He is good with my kids, and I appreciate that, given that they aren't his children.

We are separated but not divorced — I can't afford it — and I occasionally meet up (if you know what I mean) with my not-quite ex-husband, "Dan." It doesn't happen often, but 20 years of emotions between us emerge, and I just don't know how to say no, I suppose.

That doesn't mean that Dan and I are considering getting back together. He also is dating someone else, and they have a 1-year-old together.

It would be devastating to all parties if our involvement were discovered. What would your advice be so that I can move forward?

Amy says: You and your not-quite-ex manage to put yourselves first in every single aspect of your romantic and parenting lives. Imagine, if you are able, how this scenario would play out if your teenage children exhibited your poor judgment and deliberately hurtful choices.

You: "Son, why are you fathering a child while you are still in high school?"

Son: "Um, I just don't know how to say no, I suppose."

You: "Daughter, why are you sneaking around and lying to us?"

Daughter: "I wasn't really doing anything wrong (if you know what I mean). And besides, I didn't want to devastate you with the truth."

So, my best advice for you is: Knock it off. Now.

The way you describe your situation reveals much room for improvement when it comes to relationships. Perhaps you and Dan are drawn to one another because you share this vacuum-space where your mutual impulses are like a narcissistic black hole, swallowing up all the other people in your lives.

Stop sleeping with your ex. Get a divorce. (Yes, you can afford it if Dan doesn't oppose it — which would be a whole other problem.) Do not entangle your children into an emotional relationship with another partner of yours until you choose to live completely honestly. Even if you have a high tolerance for nonsense, your kids deserve some stability.

No thanks

Dear Amy: My siblings and I were raised to thank people for gifts verbally or with a note, sometimes both. My children were taught the same growing up.

My oldest son and his wife have several children. They were never taught that. My daughter-in-law's family always has acted entitled.

I love my grandchildren and want to give to them for special occasions. But sending money in cards or gifts through the mail, it's always the same: The only way that I know that it arrives is by the tracking number.

Three of these grandchildren are now adults. I am on a limited budget. How should I best handle this?

Amy says: Evidently your son didn't get the family memo about how important it is to appropriately express gratitude for a gift. You obviously lay the blame for this rudeness on your daughter-in-law, but you should share your frustration with your son. He's their parent, too.

Otherwise, if you are truly tired of the frustration and that awful empty feeling when your generosity goes unnoticed, you should stop sending gifts. After all, if your grandkids are now adults, they no longer should need a gift from a cash-strapped grandparent. Keep in touch with your grandchildren, but find another source for your generosity.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.