Dear Amy: I have serious concerns about neighbors who moved in about a year ago. They have two young daughters. I suspect the mother is an alcoholic. Her actions are putting the girls in danger.

I and other neighbors have seen her drive erratically down our street, once with a little girl on her lap holding the steering wheel. Another time she was chugging a bottle of wine outside the house. She was yelling, "Hooray, I'm free...!" because the girls were alone inside.

The latest issue was most frightening. I was walking my dog, and one of the girls was standing in the street naked, crying and saying that she could not find her mommy.

I took her to her house, which was filthy. There were no sheets on the beds, and the kitchen was trashed. I ended up finding the mother asleep in a bedroom with the second daughter. After finally waking her, she said that she had the stomach flu. I offered to bring the girls to my house, but she refused.

I called her husband, and he thanked me for my concern. But he also has been visibly drunk in front of the house. I am very concerned for the children's well-being. Should I call social services?

Amy says: You should have called the police immediately upon finding this little girl, naked and crying in the street. You could have covered her and comforted and calmed her down on the sidewalk while waiting for the police to arrive. This is an extremely frightening situation for a vulnerable child.

You had no idea what you would find by bringing her back to her house. Having encountered this horror show, you did your best to be kind, calm, and helpful. You are a true good Samaritan.

Now that you've seen the inside of this household, you should call the Department of Child Services, describe the incident, the household and other frightening things you've witnessed. These children need immediate protection.

Time to bale out?

Dear Amy: I am invited to a wedding that is being held in the couple's backyard. The invitation says "Formal," so I'm assuming everyone will be dressed up.

The guests will be seated on hay bales covered with a white cloth. When I questioned this, I was told, "Oh, hay bales are the latest thing for weddings." Can you just see us all sitting on hay bales, wearing formal attire?

Amy says: Rustic/formal weddings are trendy. And these weddings are starting to seem as artificial as a drive-thru Las Vegas chapel.

As someone who grew up on a dairy farm, actually sitting on hay bales, I assure you that no amount of cloth will prevent those gnarly stiff and prickly pieces of hay from poking into your undercarriage. You might want to bring along one of those insulated seats people take to football games. Now that's classy!

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.