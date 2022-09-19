Dear Amy: I'm almost 50. I've been with my husband for 20 years. We are stable and very much in love.

We have chosen to be polyamorous for the past five years. Initially we didn't tell my parents (and definitely not his!), but one Thanksgiving just before the pandemic, I was going to have my partner of one year with me ("Steve"), and so I told my parents.

Mom hasn't taken it well. Steve and I have been together for three years now. He feels as permanent to me as my husband does. (By the way, Steve has no family himself to visit on the holidays.)

The pandemic solved the "holiday dilemma" for a couple of years, but that won't fly this year. Mom refuses to accept Steve. And I refuse to leave him alone on a major holiday.

I've invited my parents to our home for Thanksgiving this year (where I get to decide who sits at the table), but Christmas poses a problem. That's Mom's favorite holiday. She loves to decorate and host.

How do I handle this? We're not making out in front of her (we don't even hold hands or flirt). We're just existing, but she refuses to have him in her home.

I've thought about staying at Mom's while my husband and Steve get a hotel room nearby. This might sound awkward, but my husband doesn't like staying at my parents and actually would jump at the chance to be elsewhere. But Mom's feelings would be hurt, and Steve still would be alone while we're at my parents' house.

I want to spend the holidays with my mom. She might not have many of them left, but I don't want to leave someone I love alone on a holiday. I've tried to talk to her about it, but she shuts down. I don't know what to do. Can you offer any guidance?

Amy says: The good thing about Christmas is that it offers two good opportunities to gather: Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Many families split things down the middle during the holidays, so you could pick the day you want to be with your mom, and have Steve around for the other. Yes, he'll be alone for one of the events, but perhaps your husband will opt to hang out with him.

If your husband chooses to stay with Steve and your mother doesn't like it, that is a consequence of the choices all of you are making: your choice to bring a partner into your marriage, your mother's choice to reject him and your husband's choice to skip your mother's dinner because he is more comfortable with Steve than with your mother.

You can tell her, "My husband would have come, but we didn't want to leave Steve alone on Christmas."

Don't penalize wrong person

Dear Amy: The pandemic interrupted and changed lots of businesses, especially restaurants.

Now that things seem to be returning to normal (more or less), I'm wondering how to respond when I'm at a restaurant and the service is slow, the food is cold and the reason (excuse) is "staff shortages."

Given these circumstances, am I still expected to tip?

Amy says: Yes, you are still expected to tip. Your server doesn't run the restaurant, cook the food or hire the staff. Above all, keep in mind that your server is someone who showed up to work. This person should not be penalized because others didn't.

Send questions to Amy Dickinson at askamy@amydickinson.com.