Dear Amy: I have had a horrific pandemic year: breast cancer diagnosis, a child with depression, suicide ideation and a long stay in a psychiatric facility for them — and our business almost failed. All of these have turned out OK, but we are still reeling.

My sister tends to be extremely self-centered. She tried a little to be supportive, but I got tired of the hug and heart emojis she sent me as support. I also got tired of her telling me how great I looked.

Clearly, we don't have the greatest sister relationship. When I told my family about our business failing, she texted back saying how helpless she felt ... blah, blah, blah.

She just had a personal health crisis which was scary and worrisome, and I am finding it really hard to send her support. I am still dealing with all of my traumas and I don't know how to ignore my resentments toward her. There is only so much I can handle right now. Any ideas?

Amy says: Your choices in responding to this sister are: Do nothing, which changes nothing (you continue to resent her). Send her a few hug and heart emojis as a passive-aggressive "see how you like it" gesture. Or give her a call and spend a few minutes compassionately listening and commiserating.

I think the key to some of your own healing lies behind Door No. 3. It's a version of the ancient "Golden Rule." Your traumas and tribulations have seasoned you to the point of bitterness. This is a normal and human response, but being deliberately kind to someone else for a few moments will lift you and take some of that bitterness away.

Better late than never? Not always

Dear Amy: One of our sons and his wife are consistently late for every family get together. And not just a few minutes late. They can be between two and four hours late.

We usually set a time that they have said works best for them. But it doesn't seem to matter. On Father's Day, everyone else came over at 1 p.m., which is when I timed the meal to be ready. They showed up at 5 p.m.

They are the parents of our 2-year-old grandson. But that's not an excuse. Our four other children also are parents.

We have stopped waiting for them to eat and decline their offers to bring a dish or dessert because it's not here when we need it. But their lateness is causing the rest of the family to miss out on spending time with their nephew/cousin because they are ready to go home by the time the latecomers arrive.

We don't want to seem overly critical of them. Do you have any suggestions on what we can do to get them to see that this is rude and inconsiderate?

Amy says: If you are too timid to say something, I can't help you. You need to be direct: "I am completely thrown off when you are always so late, and it is starting to affect your relationship with me and other family members."

